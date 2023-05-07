TOK reunites in Barbados, transports fans to the 90s Loop Barbados

When Jamaican dancehall group TOK reunited in Barbados, for the first time in over a decade, they exploded the Reggae on the Beach stage.

The group brought the ‘Bad Like 90’s Dancehall’ theme to life at Artistry Beach with a mixed bag of some of their biggest hits. Three of the group’s four members transported adoring fans back in time and sent those at the beachside venue wild.

Eyes were glued to the stage, phones were busy recording and fans screamed lyrics along as the group delivered hits like Gal Yuh A Lead, Eagles Cry, Toppa and Footprints in quick succession. Even after an extensive set riddled with varied dancehall favourites, when the group made their exit, fans continued calling for more.

Speaking to Loop Entertainment backstage, group member Alexx said that the crowd reminded them of what they missed most about performing in the 246.

“This is a cool reminder of how awesome over here [Barbados] is … the energy and the love,” the dreadlocked dancehall artiste said, insisting that the group was looking forward to “not being away so long next time” so they could return and deliver to fans once again.

Alexx admitted that although it has been years since TOK last performed in Barbados, they sought to make sure there was something for everyone in their set.

“It’s been a long time since TOK has been back but once again [we were] very well received. It’s more of a hardcore crowd, so we had to find a way to balance it with songs for the ladies and songs for the rude boys. We had that good balance,” he said.

The four-member group disbanded in 2015, to pursue individual projects, but its members reunited once again to thrill audiences with their exquisite harmonies and extensive catalogue of dancehall hits.

“We are slowly but surely getting back into the swing of things because the group was split for seven years. Everybody was doing their solo thing but now we are back together bigger and stronger than ever!” Alexx said excitedly.

Sharing information on their most recent solo projects, Bay-C’s King Bass album dropped last year and there is a soon-to-be-released Badman Town collab with Bounty Killa; Alexx recently released the album Next Levelution and Craigy- T did several singles. The group’s members were once again looking to assimilate their talents under the TOK brand.

As Alexx and Bay-C lightheartedly bantered back and forth, trying to decide who was Iron Man, Thor or Spiderman in their Jamaican dancehall version of the Avengers, it was clear that the group’s dynamic performance on stage benefitted from their free-spirited camaraderie off-stage.

“Basically, we are meshing all of the worlds together in one multiverse of talent, interest and passions under one brand,” Bay-C chimed in, after not reaching an agreement with Alexx about who held which Avenger’s title.