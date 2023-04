The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Police sources have confirmed that three people died Saturday evening, the victims of gun violence in the southern town of Vieux Fort, St Lucia.

The deceased include a male who was gunned down at Cedar Heights and a woman and a toddler who were both shot at Bruceville, Vieux Fort.

Details surrounding the two incidents are still coming in and law enforcement officials are still on the scene.

There are no further details at this time.