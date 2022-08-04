Tobago-Grenada Ferry Service under consideration Loop Barbados

Come this October, chances are that you may be able to travel between Tobago and Grenada via an inter-island ferry.

That’s according to Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Farley Augustine during a television interview on Wednesday morning. Augustine explained at this time, his administration is focusing on exploring regional tourism for the island as its’ two main markets still stand as the United Kingdom and Trinidad.

He said a 10-member delegation from the Division of Tourism is currently in Grenada to participate in the island’s Carnival activities and to discuss further the idea of twinning the island’s Carnival with that of Tobago’s. He added that some local artistes too are scheduled to perform at the Carnival as well.

He said, “It’s also part of a larger twinning of both territories, both islands that we are hoping to do. Tobago has some historical ties with Grenada… additionally we have several Tobagonians with relatives that are present in Grenada…”

Augustine said the concept of the inter-regional ferry services is in its’ “very formative stage” where ideas and discussions are being shared and noted that he himself will be travelling to the island for several engagements.

“By the time we get towards the month of October, we want to have sailings from Grenada. In fact, our intention is to do the first sailing as a chartered experience so that we are also testing the feasibility out of it.”

The Chief Secretary further assured that the technical details are being sorted and are part of the current conversions between both islands.