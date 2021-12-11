Tip leads police to lifeless body near Lears business area | Loop Barbados

Another fatal shooting has been recorded in Barbados.

Police are on the scene in Lears, St Michael.

According to the Police Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss, police received a call at Opeartions around 6:52pm tonight, Saturday, December 11 about a shooting incident. “The nature of the report was that a man had been in an altercation with a number of men and he had been shot in the process.”

When police arrived the lifeless body of a young man was discovered lying on the roadway which leads to the business area at Lears, St Michael.

An ambulance visited the scene and on examination found no sign of life.

Police investigations are ongoing.