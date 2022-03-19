Timeline: Barbados’ constitution unchanged for senators under 21 | Loop Barbados

Barbados’ constitution remains unchanged as it pertains to lowering the age of requirement for senators in the Upper House of Parliament.

When the new Senate met for the first time yesterday, March 18, 2022, the highly-anticipated debate on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022, ended with the debate being suspended and deferred for further consideration. According to the President of the Senate further consideration of this Bill will be postponed.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has one day later now said that this is a “sad” day for Barbados.

After the second 30-0 victory by her Barbados Labour Party in the January 2022 General Elections, on January 24, prime minister Mia Amor Mottley announced during a live press conference to address the nation that it was her hope that one of the senators to join parliament this toss could be an 18-year-old.

The leader even went so far as to name the candidate – Khaleel Kothdiwala.

The Queen’s College graduate took to his social media to say that he was “humbled” by the selection and in an interview with Loop News after the announcement, he shared that he had only learnt the prime minister’s intent hours prior.

However, since the announcement there has been much controversy around changing the country’s constitution to allow for a teen senator.

On Facebook, Corey Worrell wrote in January 2022, that on learning of the announcement, his number one concern was:

“Mr Khaleel Kothdiwala was announced as the 18 year old to sit on the government’s side in the senate. What is interesting is that this was done before the President even announced her 7 independent senators and before meetings with the opposition parties regarding the offer for them to submit 2 opposition senators.

“In order for the constitution to be amended to reduce the age to be a senator from 21 to 18, both parliaments must be convened and there must be a 2/3 majority vote in favour of the constitutional amendment. We know this will pass in the lower house, however, we do not know this will pass in the upper house.

“For the senate to be convened, there needs to be 21 senators (12 government, including the president, 2 opposition, 7 independent). The PM has announced 11, which means she would have to appoint a temporary 1 to make her 12. In order for the government to get the constitution amended, there must be a 2/3 majority vote in favour. In other words, at least 14 senators (excluding the president of the senate) must vote in favour. This means, the BLP side needs 3 other senators from the opposition and independent side to vote in favour of this change.

“What if those 3 needed senate votes doesn’t materialise? What if none of the 9 other senators (who have not been announced) support such a change of the constitution? Imagine the embarrassment to Mr. Kothdiwala. He should not be in such a position.”

Worrell even contended that he believed the hopeful person should have remained anonymous until any necessary changes came to past.

However, he applauded the prime minister for her vision.

He wrote:

“PM Mottley has created history. She is the first female PM; she has won 30 seats twice and she led the country into republicanism. She appointed the youngest national hero and she also appointed probably the youngest Ambassador to the UN Geneva in the person of Chad Blackman who was 36 at the time and continues to represent Barbados well in his capacity. She seeks to create history again by appointing the youngest senator; an 18 year old. You have to give PM Mottley credit in being a visionary leader and there is a history within the BLP of giving young people opportunity.”

Since the prime minister’s announcement, in February, former Attorney General Adriel Brathwaite brought a case before the law courts against the Attorney General Dale Marshall to challenge if Senate was legally constituted to meet with only 18 members instead of 21, as prime minister Mottley was missing on of her places and there are no opposition senators this time.

On March 14, Madame Justice Cecily Chase ruled that the Senate was properly constituted after five weeks of hearings in the High Court.

Delighted with the case’s outcome, Attorney General Marshall said after the ruling, “We had contended from the very outset that the Senate was properly constituted, but a pillar of our democracy is the right of every citizen to test the decisions of Government in the High Court. We have more than ably met that challenge brought by Mr Brathwaite, a former Attorney General, and this decision clears the way for the work of the Senate to begin in this Parliamentary term.”

Friday, March 18, however, the Upper House did not get two-thirds of the vote to amend the constitution.

Prime Minister Mottley in a press release today, March 19, stated:

“This is one of the most painful days in my tenure so far.

“Why it is so painful as a Barbadian that this is happening, is that in countries around us, when the moment of truth came they rose to the occasion. Two recent examples that come to mind was the election to parliament in St. Lucia of a 21-year-old female and her subsequent appointment 18 months later as minister in charge of the vital tourism industry.”

Reflecting on past events in Dominica as well, she added, “You had a then 27-year-old, following the tragic deaths of two successive prime ministers in office, being asked to assume the mantle of leadership at so young an age. Many said then he was way too young, but today, 23 years later he is still the prime minister of that country and everyone would agree that he will go down in the annals of history as one of the best leaders this region ever had.”

In summing up the current development, the prime minister shared, “Historians will have the last say on this matter.”