Tigrayan forces accept immediate ceasefire and AU-led peace talks with Ethiopia govt

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray region said they are ready to observe an immediate ceasefire and accept an African Union-led peace process to end a conflict with federal forces that has stretched over nearly two years.

“We are ready to abide by an immediate and mutually agreed cessation of hostilities in order to create a conducive atmosphere,” the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) said in a statement

Tigray’s negotiation team includes TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda, and General Tsadkan Gebretinsae, who are “ready to be deployed without delay,” the statement added.

The Ethiopian government formed a committee in June to negotiate with forces from the Tigray region.

Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu was not immediately available for comment.

