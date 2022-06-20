Tight squeeze: Man rescued after getting stuck between two houses | Loop Barbados

A man was rescued after getting stuck in a tiny gap between two homes in Thailand recently.

Thanet Sapsing, 37, climbed up to the roof of his house to fix a leak when he slipped and fell into the tight space between his house and the next-door neighbour’s.

Shocked neighbour Widapha Chaishongkhram, 45, said: “I heard someone screaming and saw him there. I saw him from my daughter’s bedroom on the second floor. We tried to pull him out but we couldn’t, so we asked for help.”

Rescuers used a long blanket to tie around Thanet’s body and pull him up from the claustrophobic space. At least three rescuers carried him up slowly as he inched his way back to the roof.

He was given first aid treatment, but aside from scratches, which were bandaged, the man appeared to be generally healthy despite being exhausted from standing up in the cramped space for almost an hour.

To avoid similar incidents in the future, the two house owners agreed that they would need to make improvements to their properties.