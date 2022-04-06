Ticketing system under consideration for COVID-19 breachers | Loop Barbados

Health officials are hoping to revise the punishment for COVID-19 breachers.

During a COVID-19 Update on Tuesday, April 5, Minister of Health and Wellness Ian Gooding-Edghill shared that concerns have been raised regarding the use of the judicial system to deal with “minor breaches” of the COVID-19 Directive.

The Health Minister suggested a ticketing system as an alternative. He indicated that discussions will be held with the Attorney General, Dale Marshall to analyse its prospective implementation.

“Concerns have been raised about the continued use of prosecutions and the court system to deal with what some consider to be minor breaches of the COVID Directive. Other jurisdictions have been using ticketing systems as a quick and effective means of punishing individuals.

“We will, therefore, discuss with the Attorney General how a ticketing system can be implemented in Barbados to deal with such things as a failure to wear masks in the public space and other similar breaches,” Gooding-Edghill stated.

The Minister of Health also added that the mask mandate will not be removed anytime soon, despite numerous calls for its revision. He noted that the Ministry through the health promotion officer and volunteers will be increasing the distribution of masks in the community.

“We are aware of the concerns regarding face masks but masks are still highly recommended and effective in reducing the impact of COVID,” Gooding-Edghill remarked.

Individuals have been fined from $250 to $1,500 BBD for breaching the COVID-19 Directive. The offences range from the non-wearing of masks to breaching quarantine.