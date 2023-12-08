Three wanted men in police custody Loop Barbados

Three men who were wanted by police are now in custody.

They are: Ethan Jumani Watson, 21 years, of Harlington, St Philip; Justin Omari Jones, 22 years, of 2nd Avenue, Godding Road, Station Hill, St Michael; and Kelvin Jamal Marshall, 39 years, of Chalky Mount, St Andrew.

The men were subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Wednesday, December 6 in connection with serious criminal matters.

Marshall presented to the District A Police Station on Thursday, December 7 accompanied by his attorney. Meanwhile, Jones and Watson appeared at the District E Police Station and Oistins Police Station respectively.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the general public for their assistance.