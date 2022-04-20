Three-vehicle crash along Collymore Rock | Loop Barbados

Two adults and a child have been transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) following a three-vehicle crash along Lower Collymore Rock, St Michael

Loop News understands that two ambulances transported a woman and a baby, the occupants of a red sedan, and the sole male driver of a white wagon to the nearby hospital.

The two occupants of the third vehicle, a grey jeep, remained at the scene while investigations were ongoing by insurance personnel and police officials.

Police on the scene told Loop News that there were no reports of serious injuries by any of the parties involved.

The vehicles were blocking the two lanes heading southbound towards Bridgetown, however, police were directing traffic until the wrecker trucks arrived.