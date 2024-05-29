Three tropical waves being monitored Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services is monitoring three tropical waves.

As off 2am, today, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, a tropical wave was analyzed along 75W south of 18N moving west at 10 to 15 knots. The second tropical wave was analyzed along 47W south of 10N moving west at 10 to 15 knots. While the third tropical wave was analyzed near 21W south of 10N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

The first wave has passed Barbados and is in the Central Caribbean.

Barbados’ geographical location is 13°10′ north of the equator, and 59°32′ west of the Prime Meridian.