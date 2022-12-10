Three People Injured In Mon Repos Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Three people sustained gunshot injuries in Mon Repos on Friday night.

According to initial reports, the three, two men and a woman, were in a house when they came under attack.

The Vieux Fort and Micoud Fire Stations responded after receiving a call for assistance at about 11:00 pm.

On arrival, emergency personnel found that the three victims had puncture wounds but were ‘conscious and alert’.

And the responders transported them to the hospital.

In addition to the Mon Repos shooting incident, police are investigating an early Saturday morning home invasion in Vieux Fort.

According to reports, a well-known businesswoman sustained injuries as a result.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo: Scene of Mon Repos shooting

