Three new additions to BTMI Board Loop Barbados

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) is looking for a new CEO, but the seats on its Board of Directors are now fully occupied, with three new faces added.

Cumulatively, the trio of Gayle Talma, Joann Roett and Kevyn Yearwood bring more than 60 years of experience in the tourism sector to the table.

Talma brings 30 years of hospitality experience to the BTMI having worked predominately at luxury west coast hotels as a senior executive including roles as Group Operations Director and Multi-Property General Manager. She continues to work in luxury hospitality in a senior leadership role. Talma will also serve as deputy chairman on the BTMI board.

Roett, is an accomplished finance professional with a solid track record of practice and experience. She is currently a Finance Director at a leading iconic luxury west coast property.

Yearwood, who previously served on the Board of Directors of the BTMI, brings more than 35 years of experience in the cruise sector, and is well known in the international cruise industry. He is a Managing Director of a leading cruise company.

In announcing the first changes of the Board since taking up the portfolio of Tourism and International Transport less than one year ago, Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill, said the move resulted from a promise publicly made to work hands-on with the BTMI, closely observing and evaluating all aspects of its operations, before making any changes.

“With the inclusion of fresh blood, ideas and approaches, the intention is to bring about a certain innovation in the way the BTMI goes about doing future business at home and overseas,” Gooding-Edghill stated. “That is why in putting this new board together, I have deliberately maintained a judicious blend of those previously serving and the new, in order for the BTMI to benefit from institutional memory and the breaking of new ground.”

He added that “I look forward to this action, together with the previous one that now has the BTMI vigorously recruiting a new Chief Executive Officer, along with other changes that will of necessity come about over time, keep the BTMI institution always primed and equipped to at least meet the needs and expectations of the all-important people of Barbados. Let me thank Mr Wayne Capaldi and Mr Iain Thompson, previous Board Members for the contribution.”

Directors retained from the previous Board are Shelly Williams, who continues to serve as Chairman; Rorrey Fenty; Terry Hanton; Sade Jemmott; Chiryl Newman; Ronnie Carrington; the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism or nominee; Chief Executive of the National Cultural Foundation or nominee; Chairman of the Barbados Hotel Association or nominee; and Chairman of Intimate Hotels or nominee.