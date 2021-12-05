Three more die of COVID-19; toll stands at 238 | Loop Barbados

Three people – one man and two women – are the most recent victims of COVID-19.

Two more deaths occurred on Saturday, December 4. A 57-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman passed away at the Harrison’s Point Isolation Facility. They were both unvaccinated.

Additionally, a 48-year-old woman, who was unvaccinated, died this morning at the Harrison’s Point Isolation Facility.

The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 238.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic, has extended condolences to their family and friends.