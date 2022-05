The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

As of May 21, the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Barbados is now 439.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of three elderly Barbadians. A 71-year-old female who was fully vaccinated died on May 20.

A 75-year-old female and an 83-year-old male passed away today, Saturday, May 2. Both were unvaccinated.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill, has extended condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.