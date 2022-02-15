Three more COVID deaths at Harrison Point | Loop Barbados

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of three Barbadians.

Two of them, a 75-year-old unvaccinated man and an 84-year-old fully vaccinated man, died on Monday, February 14. Additionally, a 67-year-old woman succumbed to the virus today, Tuesday, February 15. She was unvaccinated. They all passed away while at the Harrison’s Point Isolation facility.

The number of deaths recorded from COVID-19 now stands at 303.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill, has extended condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.