Three men charged with murder of Chad Roett

Personnel from the Hastings/Worthing Criminal Investigation Department along with the Major Crimes Unit of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) have arrested and formally charged three men with the murder of 32-year-old Chad Roett which occured on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 4th Ave, Hart’s Gap, St Michael.

They are 20-year-old Najae Zion Dechristopher Marshall of Maxwell Hill, Christ Church, 24-year-old Zaquan Ryan O’Neal Walcott, of #170, 5th Ave, Kingsland Gardens, Christ Church, and 23-year-old Junior Frances Campbell who is a Jamaican National, staying at #16 Kendal Hill Park, Christ Church.

Najae Marshall.

Zaquan Walcott.

Junior Campbell.

The accused are scheduled to appear before Magistrate Manilla Renee at the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court 2, today, Monday, June 24