Three Lucians arrested in Canada for human trafficking Loop Barbados

Canadian Police have charged three men with a human trafficking investigation in the Toronto area, all of whom are St Lucian nationals.

According to police reports, a 15-year-old girl was recruited in Toronto to work in the sex trade through deception and coercion.

The victim was sex trafficked by three men at a motel in the York Region from May to September 2020.

She was also drugged and assaulted.

The money the teenager made throughout that period was then turned over to the three men, 30-year-old Salim ‘Coolie’ Edward, 23-year-old Hauntley ‘MC’ Daniel and 37-year-old McKenzie ‘GT’ Seraphin.

Edward is originally from Vieux Fort, Seraphin from Marchand and McKenzie from Pavee.

All three men have been residents of Canada.

On October 12, 2022, Hauntly ‘MC’ Daniel was arrested. He was charged with trafficking of a person under the age of 18 by exercising control, trafficking in persons under 18 years by recruiting, Financial/Material Benefit/Trafficking a Person Under 18, two counts of procuring/recruiting a person under 18 years, material benefit from sexual services provided by A person under 18 years and assault with a weapon.

On November 7, 2022, McKenzie ‘GT’ Seraphin was arrested and charged with trafficking in persons under 18 years by recruiting, trafficking of a person under the age of 18 years by exercising control, financial/material benefit/trafficking person under 18, procuring/person under 18 years, procuring/recruit person under 18 years, material benefit from sexual services provided by A person under 18 years, traffic in schedule I substance and fail to comply with release order.

Salim ‘Coolie’ Edward was arrested and charged with trafficking of A person under 18 by exercising control, procuring a person under 18 years, and traffic in schedule I substance – MDMA, cocaine

Police are concerned there may be more victims.

Human trafficking involves using force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some labour or commercial sex act.

Every year, millions of men, women, and children are trafficked globally.

It can happen in any community, and victims can be of any age, race, gender, or nationality. Traffickers might use the following methods to lure victims into trafficking situations:

ViolenceManipulationFalse promises of well-paying jobsRomantic relationships

Language barriers, fear of their traffickers, and fear of law enforcement frequently keep victims from seeking help, making human trafficking a hidden crime.

Traffickers look for people who are easy targets for a variety of reasons, including:

Psychological or emotional vulnerabilityEconomic hardshipLack of a social safety netNatural disastersPolitical instability.