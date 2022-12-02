Three judges sworn in Loop Barbados

President of Barbados, Her Excellency The Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason, administered the Oaths of Office to Madam Justice Wanda Blair, Justice Westmin James and Justice Anthony L Blackman.

The appointments took effect Thursday, December 1. Justice James’ appointment is for two years, while Madam Justice Blair and Justice Blackman are in the post for three years.

During the brief ceremony, which was witnessed by Chief Justice of Barbados, Sir Patterson Cheltenham and family members of the judges, Dame Sandra, congratulated them and wished them well.

Describing them as “seasoned in the law”, the President said she was sure they would do a very good job.

Sir Patterson also congratulated the judges, saying they were all “excellent appointments”.

He explained that Justice James would continue to deal with civil matters, while Madam Justice Blair would carry on with criminal matters. The Chief Justice noted that Justice Blackman, who is a new judge, would be working on criminal matters.

“The Head of the Division and I had an extensive conversation yesterday, so we are allocating some carefully tailored work for Justice Blackman, until he gets fully into the grand scheme of the work,” Sir Patterson said.