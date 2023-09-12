Three Houses Spring Act commences, Acting President gives proclamation Loop Barbados

In accordance with Section 16 of the Three Houses Spring (Management and Control) Act, 2023 (Act 2023-12), Acting President of Barbados, the Very Reverend Dr Jeffrey Douglas Gibson has delivered the proclamation for the Act to come into operation on September 1, 2023.

The proclamation was made on August 29, 2023.

Gibson proclaimed:

“Now therefore by virtue of the power and authority in me vested, I hereby appoint the 1st day of September, 2023, as the day on which the Act shall come into operation.

“Given under my hand and the Public Seal of Barbados this 29th day of August, 2023.”

This Bill was passed on May 16, 2023, in The House of Assembly, and passed on May 17, 2023, in The Senate.