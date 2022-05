The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The deaths from COVID-19 have risen to 398 after three elderly people succumbed to the viral illness on Sunday, May 1.

The deceased are all males aged 74, 92, and 93. The 74-year-old was vaccinated, while the others were unvaccinated.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill, has extended condolences to their loved ones.