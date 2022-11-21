Three-day forecast UPDATE: Trough system affecting the island Loop Barbados

[See today’s forecast and update below for Monday, November 21]

A deep-layered trough system is approaching the island and will begin affecting the island from November 21.

Sunday, November 20, the deep-layered trough system approaching the island will lead to a mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional intermittent scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Here is the weather forecast for the next three days, according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Monday, November 21

The deep-layered trough system will begin affecting Barbados and the Windward Islands. As a result, cloudy skies accompanied by scattered showers and thunderstorm activity are expected. Throughout the night conditions across the northern Leeward Islands will improve briefly as a deep-layered ridge pattern becomes the dominant feature.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/23.

Monday UPDATE

Morning

Synopsis: A trough system is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with the occasional intermittent scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A trough system will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with the occasional intermittent scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tuesday, November 22

A further deterioration in weather conditions across Barbados and the Windward islands are anticipated as cloudy to overcast skies, moderate to heavy showers, rain and thunderstorms are forecast. Across the Leeward islands, activity associated with the trough system will spread across that area generating partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy conditions.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/23.

Wednesday, November 23

Models suggest the development of a surface to mid-level trough across Barbados and the Windward Islands. This feature will maintain unsettled weather conditions over the region.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/23.

St Lucia Met Office

Over in St Lucia, the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services is tracking an approaching trough system which is expected to affect the island from November 21.

According to an advisory issued late Sunday, November 20, the Lucian Met Office is forecasting that unstable weather conditions associated with the passage of the trough system could last up to 48 hours.

Residents and motorists are urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant when traversing the East and West Coast Roads as there are still high levels of soil saturation due to heavy rains in recent weeks.

The passage of the approaching trough system will increase the risk of flash flooding, landslides and rock fall.

Small craft operators, when venturing out to sea, are also called upon to be on alert as winds and waves may be high.

Residents in low-lying areas are advised to take all necessary precautions to secure their property and personal effects.

Dominica Met Office

A trough system is the dominant feature across the area. An increase in moisture and instability could result in cloudy and breezy conditions with some scattered showers which could be moderate at times and a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Thereafter, on Tuesday further deterioration in conditions are expected with moderate to heavy showers possible. People in areas prone to flooding and landslides should keep monitoring this system.

Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during the next 24 to 48 hours, with wave heights up to 10ft along the eastern coast. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect. Small craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution.

72-hour Outlook St Vincent and the Grenadines Met Office

Instability ahead of an approaching trough began to affect our islands today with occasional moderate showers and gusty winds. As Sunday night progresses, similar conditions are anticipated. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides and near rivers and streams should remain alert. In addition, a favourable upper level pattern is expected to remain in place across our islands and provide support for this system which is expected to influence the weather conditions during the next few days. The SVG Meteorological Services will continue to monitor this system and provide the necessary updates.

Moderate to fresh(20-35km/h) easterly to east north easterly trades will cross the islands within the next 24hours, increasing(near 40km/h) and temporarily shifting to east south easterly during Tuesday afternoon. Wind direction should return to easterly by midweek. Seas are currently moderate in open water with swells peaking near 1.5m on western coasts and up to 2.5m on eastern coasts. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells and occasional gusty winds. Conditions may deteriorate within the next few days due to increased wind speed. Saharan dust concentrations should begin to cross the islands from Monday, increasing in intensity by midweek.