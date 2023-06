COVID positives jumped to 434 between May 27 and June 9, 2023.

There were 1,157 tests conducted in the two-week span. Therefore, Barbados recorded a positivity rate of 37.51 for the period. Of the 434 COVID-positive patients, 239 were women and 195 were men.

Three deaths were recorded and 11 people were also hospitalised.

Barbados death toll as it pertains to COVID-19 now stands at 596.