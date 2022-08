Three men in their 70s and 80s have died with COVID-19.

Two of them, aged 78 and 79, died on Monday, August 29, while the third, who was 83 years old, passed away today, Tuesday, August 30.

Their deaths have brought the casualties from the virus to 542.

Minister of Health of Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill, extends his condolences to their families and friends.