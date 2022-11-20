Thor star Chris Hemsworth is taking a break from acting Loop Barbados

Thor movie star, Chris Hemsworth, plans to take a break from acting after learning he has a genetic Alzheimer’s disease predisposition.

The 39-year-old Australian actor made the discovery during his docuseries, Limitless, a Disney+/National Geographic production which shows him exploring ways to enhance his longevity and combat aging.

Hemsworth carries two copies of the APOE4 gene – which is linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. He is “eight to 10 times” more likely to develop the neurologic disorder than the average person.

This is not a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, neither does it mean that he will definitely develop the disease, but it is a cause of concern, Hemsworth emphasised during an interview with Vanity Fair.

“It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do. Now when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife,” said the Marvel star.

Hemsworth told Vanity Fair that the new information made his reflect on death and his own mortality. It also pushed him to take a break and spend more time with his family.

“Doing an episode on death and facing your own mortality made me go, ‘Oh God, I’m not ready to go yet,'” he said. “I want to sit and be in this space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude. And then you start talking about kids and family and going, ‘Oh my God, they’re getting older, they’re growing up and I keep slapping another movie on top of another movie.’ Before you know it, they’re 18 and they’ve moved out of house, and I missed the window.”

Hemsworth is the only Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) star to have four standalone films, as the God of Thunder. This summer’s release, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, concluded with a title card speaking of his return. He is also wrapping up a yet-to-be-revealed role in 2024’s “Furiosa”, costarring Anya Taylor-Joy, set in the universe of “Mad Max.”

