Thomas pushing athletes to prepare

Three-time Olympic hurdler Mikel Thomas of Trinidad and Tobago says he wants more athletes to equip themselves to seamlessly transition from sports to entrepreneurship while they are still in their athletic prime.

Thomas and Rohan Marley, the son of reggae music legend and global icon Bob Marley, gave a presentation entitled From Athlete To Entrepreneur: Winning In Sports And Life at the 2025 instalment of the Fintech Islands Experience at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle Resort in Long Bay, St Philip, last Friday.

“My role was to speak on the power of sports and entrepreneurship. When you think about what it takes

to run a business, it is very much like a sport.

“I have been able to personally transition my career, which is very similar to a living legend like Rohan Marley, who also has a sporting background and we both took those lessons from sport to graduate to the next level of life,” Thomas said.

