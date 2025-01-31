Police investigating unnatural death US orders immediate pause to foreign aid, leaked memo says 'Awe-inspiring' - Hamilton has first test in Ferrari F1 car How Tech is Transforming the Caribbean Payments Landscape Early bird tickets for Vybz Kartel sold out COP Erla Harewood-Christopher arrested and questioned in probe over sniper rifles
Local News

Thomas pushing athletes to prepare

31 January 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Barbados Nation News.

Three-time Olympian from Trinidad and Tobago, Mikel Thomas, was one of the presenters at this year’s Fintech Islands Experience at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle Resort. (Picture by Dwayne Gibbs.)

Share post:

Three-time Olympic hurdler Mikel Thomas of Trinidad and Tobago says he wants more athletes to equip themselves to seamlessly transition from sports to entrepreneurship while they are still in their athletic prime.

Thomas and Rohan Marley, the son of reggae music legend and global icon Bob Marley, gave a presentation entitled From Athlete To Entrepreneur: Winning In Sports And Life at the 2025 instalment of the Fintech Islands Experience at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle Resort in Long Bay, St Philip, last Friday.

“My role was to speak on the power of sports and entrepreneurship. When you think about what it takes
to run a business, it is very much like a sport.

“I have been able to personally transition my career, which is very similar to a living legend like Rohan Marley, who also has a sporting background and we both took those lessons from sport to graduate to the next level of life,” Thomas said.

Subscribe now to our eNATION edition for the full story.

For the latest stories and breaking news updates download the Nationnews apps for iOSand Android.

Related articles

Support us

Related News

20 January 2025

Chevon Prescod aims to elevate women’s cricket in Barbados

19 January 2025

TikTok shuts down as U.S. ban takes effect

19 January 2025

‘Much to do’ before poll

31 January 2025

Power lines down at Station Hill