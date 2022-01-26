This movie’s iconic ending is completely different in China

The content originally appeared on: CNN

A version of this story appeared in CNN’s Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country’s rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.

Hong Kong / Beijing (CNN Business)More than two decades after its release, “Fight Club” has been given a very different ending in China — and this time, the authorities win.

Chinese fans of David Fincher’s cult classic were enraged over the weekend when they noticed a version of the movieavailable on popular Chinese streaming platform Tencent Video completely removesits iconic ending.

The finale of “Fight Club” shocked audiences when the film hit theaters in 1999. In a massive twist, the narrator, played by Edward Norton, realizes that Brad Pitt’s slick-talking Tyler Durden character is his imaginary alter ego, and kills him off.

In the final scene, the narrator stands with his girlfriend, played by Helena Bonham Carter, as they watch explosives blow up a cluster of skyscrapers — all part of what was originally presented to the audience as Durden’s plan todestroy consumerism by erasing bank and debt records.

That amount of anarchy — and the government’s inability to stop it — doesn’t appear to have passed muster with China’s notoriously strict censorship rules, though.

Read More