Thirty Year old Layou man wins Windward Islands Super 6 jackpot

A resident of Layou is the latest winner in the Windward Islands Super Six Jackpot Game.

Thirty-year-old Javed Matthews won a jackpot of 260-thousand dollars by matching all six numbers on Friday, February 17.

The winning numbers were 13, 15, 18, 19, 21, and 22.

In presenting the winning cheque to Mr. Matthews yesterday, General Manager of the National Lotteries Authority, McGregor Sealey urged him to spend the money wisely.

Mr. Matthews said his immediate plan is to build a home for his family.The Super Six Lottery game is played in all four Windward Islands.

