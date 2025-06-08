Third Tyrese Caesar 5K walk and run ‘a timely affair’

Organisers of the annual Tyrese Caesar Foundation Against Gun Violence 5K Walk And Run say it is more important than ever, given the current climate of crime.

The third annual event kicked off from the Main Guard House and Clock Tower of The Garrison, St Michael, yesterday, with more than 300 people, mostly decked out in orange shirts emblazoned with Path To Peace.

Organiser Jacqueline “Jackie” Caesar, Tyrese’s mother, called for legislative reform.

“We are pleased with the support to spread awareness and get the message out across communities at a time when we have seen 20 homicides in approximately five months. It should be the intention of persons from all walks of society to find ways and means to change the mindset of those bent towards adopting violence as a means of addressing personal wrong.

“A lack of responsibility and accountability has been evident across all spheres in getting us to this point. Legislation surrounding the bail and remand systems needs to be reviewed, and we need more resources in our court system to expedite matters. Crimes are emotive and traumatic for victims and the public at large.

“A separation of crimes of different levels should see a fast-track of many homicide cases, and a time fitting for the crimes when the acts are still gripping, can go a long way to curb gun violence,” she said.

In 2022, Tyrese was one of two people killed in a shooting incident at Orange Cottage, Horse Hill, St Joseph, while attending a birthday party for a friend.

Caesar said the walk and run travelled from the Garrison to Dalkeith, Villa Road, Collymore Rock, Brittons Cross Road, then back to Dalkeith and the Garrison and they distributed material while spreading the message of peace in the areas.

This year featured a large contingent from Power in the Blood Assembly.

Pastor Eric Peters said he was impressed with the Caesar family.

“The family is very near and dear to us. I have had the opportunity to walk with them through this entire ordeal,” he said. ( CA)