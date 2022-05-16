Third shooting victim critical after second Sunday shooting | Loop Barbados

Two separate shooting incidents in almost neighboring St Michael communities have left three men nursing gunshot wounds.

Police investigators were at the scene of a shooting, which was reported to District A Police Station about 9:15 pm on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The scene was along Bush Yard Gap, St Michael, and Police were still completing on-scene investigations after 11pm.

Police report that in this shooting one man was critically injured and he left the scene by ambulance for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Earlier in the day, two men were shot when a section of the Fernihurst Black Rock community to the Northwest of Bush Hall Yard Gap was peppered with bullets. There was damage to homes and vehicles as well.