Third shooting in one night, second fatality Loop Barbados

Wednesday Aug 31

Police investigating

Loop News

1 hrs ago

Police are at a report of a shooting incident at Redmans Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael.

Not far from the first shooting of the night, which occurred around 6:30 pm at King’s Gap.

The report for the latest shooting on this bloody August 30, came in about 10:06 pm to Police Operations Control room.

Police Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss can confirm that one man is lying motionless at the scene after reports of shots fired.

Police investigations are at a sensitive stage and are ongoing.

