Things heat up in the race for playoff spots in the BFA Republic Cup Loop Barbados

Scotty’s Car Rental St Andrew Lions stormed to the top of Zone 1 of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Republic Cup with a commanding 4-0 victory over Fitts Village FC last Saturday evening at the Briar Hall playing.

Lions displayed character, precision, and discipline to acquire their third win of the competition, while playing with 10 men for the majority of the match.

The result means Lions move to nine points, two more points than Paradise FC and Fitts Village FC.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

Also playing at Briar Hall on Saturday evening was Potential Ballers FC and Youth Milan FC. The encounter was won 1-0 by Potential Ballers who move onto nine points and join Zone 2 leaders the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds, who has played a game less.

Checker Hall FC kept Zone 3 interesting as they came from behind to draw with leaders of the group Pride of Gall Hill 3-3 at the Greens playing field on Saturday night.

While in the night opener, Brittons Hill FC defeated Central League Spartans 3-1 to stamp their authority on Zone 4; 10 points from four matches.

Pinelands FC made it a three-way tie at the top of the table in Zone 5 when they defeated Benfica FC 5-0 at the Friendship playing field on Saturday evening.

Zone 6 battle for playoff spots was intensified when third place Barbados Soccer Academy defeated second place Bagatelle FC 2-1 and joined group leaders Empire SC on nine points.

The final matches on Saturday saw victories for L&R United and Kickstart Rush at the Rices playing field.

L&R United easily dismissed Whitehall FA 3-0, while Kickstart Rush edged Abrahams United Silver Sands 2-1.

Sunday’s Results:

At Briar Hall:

Hilaby FC 2-0 Beverley Hill FC

Barbados Fire Service 1-0 Technique FC

At Holder’s Hill:

Parish Land FC 4-3 United Stars Alliance

Eastern United 6-3 Young Boyz FC

At Rices:

St Philip FA 8-2 College Savannah

At Friendship:

FC Mega Ballers 3-2 FC Bydes Mill

Cosmos FC 11-0 Red Hill FC