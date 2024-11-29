Thieves fined $25 000 each

But for the many health challenges affecting Sabina Isaie John’s 13-year-old son, she and her co-conspirator Petular Henry would have been facing jail time.

“You all have heard me throughout this trial and you all know what my position is,” Justice Pamela Beckles told the two yesterday in the No. 4 Supreme Court.

“I consider these serious charges for which a custodial sentence would have been justified.

“I have explained why I have reached the final decision and I do think it is the best decision in the circumstances of this particular case,” the judge said, as she imposed fines totalling $25 000 on each offender.

