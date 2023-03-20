‘They’re nuff!’ Barbados Fire Service battling several fires on island Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
‘They’re nuff!’ Barbados Fire Service battling several fires on island Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

‘They’re nuff!’ Barbados Fire Service battling several fires on island

Two St Thomas schools close cause of fire

Woman with Trini heritage wins Love Island UK

US VP Special Advisor plan: From ‘great visit’ in Guyana to Barbados

Barbados gas prices top costs in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union

Barbados CARIFTA team named

Shanika offers wearable art with Shakad Designs

Nursery closed: Ministry apologises

Ayissa imprints designs on Bajan market

Road works in Speightstown to tackle traffic congestion

Monday Mar 20

25?C
Barbados News

Grass fires blazing simultaneously from North to South on island

Loop News

5 hrs ago

Smoke over Greenidges from blaze in Cluffs, St Lucy

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Fire fighters are at this hour trying to manage a massive task of controlling and extinguishing a large number of fires across the length and breadth of the island.

Speaking to top officials of the Barbados Fire Service, Loop News knows that water tenders and teams of firemen and firewomen from all stations are working to out fires at:

St Lucy – Colleton and Cluffs

St Thomas – Bibby’s Lane

St Michael – #62 Belle

St Philip – Train Road and Harrows

Loop was told, “There are a lot. There is Colleton, Farm Road, Train Road and more, all of these are going simultaneously and as we speak. They’re nuff.”

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

‘They’re nuff!’ Barbados Fire Service battling several fires on island

World News

Jury convicts 3 of murder in death of rapper XXXTentacion

Barbados News

Two St Thomas schools close cause of fire

More From

Barbados News

‘They’re nuff!’ Barbados Fire Service battling several fires on island

Grass fires blazing simultaneously from North to South on island

See also

Barbados News

Two St Thomas schools close cause of fire

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) advises that as a result of smoke emanating from a large fire in the environs of St Thomas, the Lester Vaughan Secondary School

Lifestyle

Ayissa imprints designs on Bajan market

Ayissa Burnett, the owner of Ayissa Textile Designs, offers the best all-natural fibres and dye products on the market

Sport

Hope hits 128 in 1st game as captain, WI beat South Africa

Shai Hope made 128 not out in his first game as West Indies one-day captain to set up a 48-run win over South Africa on Saturday.
Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma replied with a century of his own in t

Barbados News

Barbados gas prices top costs in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union

Bajans pay more per gallon for gasoline in February 2023

Sport

Barbados CARIFTA team named

23 athletes to represent Barbados in Bahamas this April