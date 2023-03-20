‘They’re nuff!’ Barbados Fire Service battling several fires on island Loop Barbados

Fire fighters are at this hour trying to manage a massive task of controlling and extinguishing a large number of fires across the length and breadth of the island.

Speaking to top officials of the Barbados Fire Service, Loop News knows that water tenders and teams of firemen and firewomen from all stations are working to out fires at:

St Lucy – Colleton and Cluffs

St Thomas – Bibby’s Lane

St Michael – #62 Belle

St Philip – Train Road and Harrows

Loop was told, “There are a lot. There is Colleton, Farm Road, Train Road and more, all of these are going simultaneously and as we speak. They’re nuff.”