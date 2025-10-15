These Are The Best Caribbean Resorts, Hotels & Villas Of 2025 

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Oct. 9, 2025: The Caribbean once again proved its dominance as a world-class travel destination at the 32nd Annual World Travel Awards™ (WTA), held recently at Sandals Grande Saint Lucian. From luxurious beachfront Caribbean resorts to intimate boutique hideaways and eco-conscious retreats, the 2025 winners showcase the best in regional hospitality, design, and service excellence.

Hosted on the island of Saint Lucia, the glittering red-carpet gala celebrated the finest in Caribbean tourism – recognizing the resorts, hotels, and villas that continue to redefine paradise for travelers across the globe.

Jamaica emerged as one of the biggest winners of the evening, cementing its position as the region’s tourism powerhouse. Sandals Resorts International once again reigned supreme, earning the title of Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand 2025, while several of its properties took home major awards:

Sandals Montego Bay – Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025

– Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025 Sandals Dunn’s River – Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort 2025

– Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort 2025 Sandals South Coast – Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort 2025

– Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort 2025 Sandals Grande St. Lucian – Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Resort 2025

– Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Resort 2025 Sandals Royal Curaçao – Caribbean’s Leading Dive Resort 2025

Jamaica also dominated in the luxury and villa categories, with GoldenEye Villa crowned Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa, and Round Hill Hotel and Villas winning Caribbean’s Leading Villa Resort 2025.

Adding to its accolades, Princess Grand Jamaica took home the award for Caribbean’s Leading New Resort, while Princess Senses The Mangrove was named Caribbean’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2025.

The host island of Saint Lucia dazzled on its home turf, taking top honors in multiple categories that highlight its enduring romantic and natural appeal.

Serenity at Coconut Bay was named Caribbean’s Leading Adult-Only All-Inclusive Resort 2025, while the island itself was honored as both Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination and Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination.

Among Saint Lucia’s elite resorts, Jade Mountain Resort stood out as Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort, and The Landings Resort and Spa captured Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Suite Resort 2025.

Meanwhile, Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel received the distinction of Caribbean’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2025, and Grande Beachfront Villa Suite at The Landings Resort & Spa was celebrated as Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Suite 2025.

The Turks & Caicos Islands maintained their reputation for pristine beaches and family-friendly luxury. Beaches Turks & Caicos was named Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2025, while The Palms Turks & Caicos earned the title of Caribbean’s Leading All-Suite Hotel.

The islands themselves claimed two of the night’s most coveted honors: Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination and Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination 2025.

Elsewhere in the Caribbean, excellence shone brightly across islands large and small:

Amanera, Dominican Republic – Caribbean’s Leading Beach Resort 2025

– Caribbean’s Leading Beach Resort 2025 Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club – Caribbean’s Leading Resort 2025

– Caribbean’s Leading Resort 2025 Curtain Bluff Resort, Antigua & Barbuda – Caribbean’s Leading Green Resort 2025

– Caribbean’s Leading Green Resort 2025 Four Seasons Resort Nevis – Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Island Resort 2025

– Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Island Resort 2025 Malatai Villa, Jamaica – Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Private Villa 2025

– Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Private Villa 2025 Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort, St. Lucia – Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Resort 2025

– Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Resort 2025 Ambergris Cay, Turks & Caicos – Caribbean’s Leading Private Island Resort 2025

– Caribbean’s Leading Private Island Resort 2025 Jungle Bay, Dominica – Caribbean’s Leading Retreat 2025

– Caribbean’s Leading Retreat 2025 Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman – Caribbean’s Leading New Hotel 2025

From eco-luxury resorts in Antigua to family getaways in Turks & Caicos and honeymoon sanctuaries in Saint Lucia, the 2025 World Travel Awards™ once again underscored the Caribbean’s unmatched diversity and depth of hospitality.

As WTA Founder Graham Cooke noted, this year’s winners “represent the gold standard of global travel — destinations and brands that continue to raise the bar for quality, sustainability, and authentic Caribbean experience.”

With new developments and record arrivals across the region, the Caribbean’s tourism industry continues to thrive — reminding the world that when it comes to paradise, there’s nowhere quite like the islands of the Caribbean.

