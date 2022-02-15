There is no love like Nigel and Anna-Lena’s | Loop Barbados

Anna-Lena and Nigel Wallace said yes to each other with lei’s around their necks, while standing in the sand in Hawaii.

That sentence may not speak volumes to those of you who do not know Anna-Lena, Anna for short, nor her story, but for Anna to stand at her wedding was no small feat and she was absolutely gorgeous if we do say so ourselves.

Anna-Lena

Talking to Loop Lifestyle, on their first Valentine’s Day as The Wallaces, Nigel who usually is behind the lens at most of the wedding ceremonies he has attended in his life, said, “My fiancee [@walkwithanna on Instagram] was badly injured in Barbados on February 9, 2020, when a balcony collapsed under us.

“As a result, she is now an incomplete paraplegic and is the reason I’ve been traveling back and forth during this pandemic as her major support through her surgery and continued recovery.”

So, talk about not letting an L be anything but a lesson, the two actually got married legally in civil court on February 9, 2022, exactly two years to the date of the accident, and then had their traditional Hawaiian ceremony of February 11, 2022, which is exactly two years after Anna’s life-saving surgery performed in Miami at Jackson Memorial hospital by Dr Barth Green.

Now as a wedding photographer who has had iconic photos in various international magazines, we asked if there was any one shot he needed to have on his big day.

Captioning a photo of him carrying Anna up the makeshift aisle on the white sandy beach, Nigel said, “Will carry you baby… for the rest of our lives.” In the photo, Anna had her arms wrapped around his neck and lovingly stared at him every step of the way. And that was the one shot he thought must make the wedding album.

Anna-Lena and Nigel Wallace get married

With a chuckle, Nigel said, “We have an ongoing joke called #liftwithanna in reference to the times I have to physically pick her up to help get her through her day, so I think the suggestion to be photographed with her in my arms resonates pretty strongly.

“Given my philosophy on wedding photography, however, there are no must-have poses, only someone willing to find the moments in the moment and capture memories that will resonate for the years to come.”

That said, during the traditional Hawaiian Lei ceremony on the island of Oahu, a lei was wrapped around their hands as the officiant said that leis may last for a day or two, but their love will be forever.

Anna, who is a talented fine art photographer in her own right though she chooses to focus more on being a Pediatrician, also had a say in what the couple created as well.

Anna and Nigel in heart of love

As part of the photos, their a drone picture taken from above showing Anna alone, then Anna and Nigel standing in the middle of a heart made by the handful of loved ones in attendance as well. Talk about being surrounded by love.

And the two had a memento box of sand which comprised alternating layers of Barbados Sand and Hawaii sand, symbolic of their coming together and union.