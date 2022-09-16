The Yutes Recruits Dancehall Star Govana For “Riches & Power”

The Yutes and Govana have a special connection. This was clearly shown in the release of their second single, “Riches & Power,” from their forthcoming album Ghetto Yutes.

The track, which was produced by Cin-Trax, is a musical journey through a few different genres of music, including dancehall, ska, and Hip Hop. Govana is also featured on the track. The Yutes seem to be all about the music, no matter what the genre is. This is evidenced by their catalog, which incorporates Hip Hop, dancehall, reggae, and even some trap. Dancehall fans are well acquainted with Govana’s work, and he’s one of the top artists coming out of the island.

This track will expose him to a new market and may open doors for him in the US. Govana, whose real name is Romeo Nelson, is considered a prodigy of dancehall heavy hitter, Aidonia. He has not disappointed and has continued to keep putting out hits.

The video for the track was directed by Shane Creative and focused on Govana’s home ground in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. In it, the “Mannaz” artist is at a beachfront pool party location flowing with both women and luxury. Govana’s distinct voice permeates the vibe of the video and sets the tone for a banger.

The video is full of color and suggests those involved are having the time of their lives. They are very comfortable around each other, and this is probably because the Yutes have always shared their vision to create unique audio and visual experience that combines Jamaican and American music and culture.

That’s according to CEO Chuck Wilson of Babygrande, who added: “In collaboration with Govana, Shane Creative many others, I believe they have truly brought their vision to fruition with ‘Riches & Power.’”

They’ve stayed true to that mission of global superstardom and, in the last few years, collaborated with stars from both the U.S. and Jamaica. One of their latest singles, “Get Money,” features another heavyweight in dancehall, Masicka.

In that track, they went for the combination of dancehall and trap music which saw them get the video into rotation both in the US and the wider Caribbean. The track is already nearing 700,000 views on YouTube as well.