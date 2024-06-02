The world needs more Climate conscious Daphnes telling our stories Loop Barbados

Daphne Ewing-Chow is a Barbadian writer whose words have taken her around the world, and most recently they have landed her a nomination in the Social Impact & Community Engagement Category of the first-ever Caribbean Posh Icon Woman Awards.

When Edward Bulwer-Lytton said ‘The pen is mightier than the sword’, who knew that he would be describing how impactful Daphne could as a journalist and climate change activist centuries later?

writing about subjects that inform and inspire change is what has always made me feel alive. It literally puts me on a high

Sitting with a fellow Loop contributor was fun. Daphne used to be the Country Content Manager or Editor-in-Chief for Loop News Cayman, now she writes articles on food security, overcoming poverty, sustainability, climate, development goals and other green topics, especially on small island developing states (SIDS) and third World developing nations.

We talked to Daphne while she was in Antigua and Barbuda for SIDS4, the UN SIDS Journalism Fellow was there to provide coverage and moderated “The Demographic Prospects of Small Island Developing States,” a UN DESA Global Policy Dialogue held on May 30, 2024.

How does it feel to be nominated for the POSH award?

She said: “It feels great because I know that the women who nominated me are strong, ambitious Caribbean women who also want to make this world better- so to get a nod from women like that says I’m doing something right.”

However, her nomination comes as no surprise to us.

Daphne has a way of painting people’s stories with her words and captivates readers whether writing for Loop or Forbes or any other publication. To this end, she has even won awards already in the past for her writing.

But did she ever foresee this career, and how did she get into Green, Sustainable, Agriculture writing?

“I always wanted to be a journalist… a writer… and I always wanted to change the world… That said, somewhere along the way I was taught that certain career paths were more valued than others and as a result my first jobs out of grad school were actually in the financial sector, but I kept drifting away from that career path… I’d somehow turn every job I took into a job that created knowledge driven products and I’d always be looking for initiatives in which companies I worked for could ‘give back’.

“On the side, I kept writing and submitting my work to publications for free because to be quite honest, writing about subjects that inform and inspire change is what has always made me feel alive. It literally puts me on a high. Eventually I just released control and let destiny take me where I needed to be.”

It was the moderating experience of my dreams

In this past year, Daphne has not only interviewed some powerhouses like Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Republic and this year’s president of COP29, the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference, taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan in November and her friend, Jamaican Pamela Coke-Hamilton, the Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, but she has been to some countries.

Daphne Ewing-Chow abroad

And with that said, we asked her to tell us about one place she fell in love with and why?

“Nepal is the country I loved most among all I’ve visited. I was deeply inspired by the harmonious coexistence of people from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds. Buddhist and Hindu traditions are equally valued and celebrated, creating a unique cultural tapestry.

“From a natural perspective, Nepal is the greenest and lushest place I’ve ever seen. The people were kind and peaceful, and the special vibe there made me feel right at home.”

That covers topics and places, but Daphne has sat in rooms and heard from the likes of people many only see on TV and hear in the news. Therefore, it was only right to find out what was her favourite session to moderate this year?

This question was the first to cause her to pause for but a split a second, then she quickly said, “A string of sessions that I moderated in the SDG [Sustainable Development Goals] media zone at the UN General Assembly in New York in 2019 were some of the most thrilling I ever did because they were literally back to back panels with the who’s who of the UN for 20 minutes each, televised on UN TV and with full rooms of MTV style audiences…

“I interviewed executive director of UN environment Programme (UNEP) – Inger Andersen, the Executive Director of the World Food Programme, who at the time was David Beasley, the Executive Director of UN Women, who at the time was Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Ocean, Peter Thomson and so many more. It was the moderating experience of my dreams. Since then, I’ve interviewed both David Beasley again and been on a panel with Peter Thomson again.”

With such an impressive portfolio and growing network of interviewees and friends, we wanted to know if she has any goals she wishes to achieve before the end of 2024.

“For the remainder of 2024 I would like to bring greater exposure to important Caribbean issues.

“There are so many people and situations from the region that need a global platform. I want to provide the exceptional stories from the region with that portal to the world. I would like to publish more and share more stories than I ever have, talk to Caribbean people who are creating a shift in our consciousness. I would love to get funding to tell more stories about food insecure populations around the world.

“If I was to check off a wish list, I would like to get back to Africa if I could, head to Ghana, Senegal, Rwanda, or Ethiopia. I could go on and on. I love that side of the world. We are so much like them. That’s where our culture comes from and I feel peace and at home there. I’m putting it into the universe!”

Daphne Ewing-Chow laughing

So, finally, what’s the biggest lesson you have learnt about yourself in this past year as you freelance?

“I’m learning how our trauma shapes so much of our story – no matter how hard or easy our lives have been.

“Over the past year I’ve really evaluated the negative experiences that have caused me to get in my own way sometimes. Acknowledging and getting comfortable with my demons has also enabled me to recognize them when they enter the room – when I have constantly put others before me because I have felt less than or when I have not had compassion for myself.

“At the end of the day when we hide from ourselves and our own fears and vulnerability, the person who gets hurt the most is us. That’s what I’m learning.

“I’m trying to be as authentic as I can be and to be as kind as I can to myself, to be the person I needed when I was a kid.”

And at the same time, she is becoming the person, educator and writer, the world needs more now than ever.

Good Luck Daphne! Vote here – POSH Caribbean Awards