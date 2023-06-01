The woman behind Alison Hinds’ Carnival beats – Kerlene Loop Barbados

It’s Alison’s Hinds’ birthday today and as she continues to slay in soca at home and around the world, she is not only giving her best voice at every performance, she’s also putting on her best face each and every time.

A fan and jokester on social media with her filters, Ali also has some great MUAs in her bag.

What’s an MUA? Make-Up Artists, of course!

The Queen of Soca was one of the few Barbadian artistes, if not sole artiste, who took to the stage in Trinidad during Carnival 2023, and while there, she worked with one makeup artiste for the whole trip. Kerlene Griffith, also known as Makeup by Kerlene -The Beauty Specialist, is the professional makeup artist and entrepreneur from Trinidad and Tobago behind the brushes and looks.

When I got the call, I was shocked yet very elated

Kerlene has over eight years of experience in the beauty industry, and was professionally trained by AV Arlene Villarule. Chatting with Loop she shared that one of her secrets is, “Fenty products are a staple in my fit!”

Apart from working with Alison Hinds, she has also worked with Nailah Blackman, Patrice Roberts, gospel sensation Marvia Providence and many others.

The 28-year-old creative entrepreneur wears other hats as well. In addition to entrepreneur and makeup artist, on various sets she has been chosen as lead makeup artist and assistant, she has been a motivational speaker and currently serves as a member of staff at North-Central Regional Health Authority.

A woman of many roles, with being a makeup artist as her main title, Kerlene knows how to strike a balance between beauty and business. To this end, it will soon be three years since she took a huge leap of faith in the midst of the COVID pandemic to launch her very own Lashes and Lippy Collection – The Legacy Line. The launch was July 26, 2020. When the world was still under lockdown and fearful of what the future holds, Kerlene was taking hers in her hands and not banking on herself to just be successful, but to grow through the fear.

Now in an industry that is becoming as saturated as the loose colour powders are pigmented – very, Loop asked Kerlene about her connection with the Bajan songstress after Alison broadcast her all over Instagram to her 237K followers in February.

I believe I can do her makeup with my eyes closed. We have such a bond

With a smile, Kerlene revealed:

“I met Alison through her best friend Kiffy Greaves, who is also a client of mine from back in 2018.

“When I got the call, I was shocked yet very elated to facilitate the booking.

“When the moment reached for her appointment I was shaking in disbelief knowing it’s about to go down. She was and still is a sweet heart! She made me feel so comfortable but I also needed to have my fan girl moment.”

And Alison fell in love with her work from the first beat.

Having done every single look from jams on The Avenue all the way through to Ali’s roadworthy beauty, Kerlene laughed and said, “At present, I believe I can do her makeup with my eyes closed. We have such a bond that she’s no longer just a client but a mother figure, friend and confidant.”

Asked if she really wasn’t afraid to be the one behind the Queen’s face beats, she said, “I have never been scared because I know my work can withstand a storm. She brags about her makeup and beat faces to everyone and that I am grateful for. She would often call and say, ‘Girllll everyone loved that beat! Or beat to the Godsss!’ in her Bajan accent, and that makes it complete for me.”

So, who is Kerlene hoping would also sit in her chair in the future? Without missing a beat, she said, “One of my dreams is to work with Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez and Nadia Batson.”