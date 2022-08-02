The Reunion: A perfect mix of old and new Loop Barbados

Last Tuesday evening, July 26, Michael ‘Mikey’ Mercer and friends reinvigorated the local party scene.

Fittingly branded The Reunion, the perfectly- executed event proved to be both a reunion by name and nature. It was a fete reminiscent of days before the social media craze and it kept true to its theme of providing a grassroots atmosphere where people came to party and not pose.

And the sea of patrons who filled the Soca Arena at Kensington Mall car park on the night certainly understood the assignment. They followed the directive issued in the ads and came packed with energy while comfortably attired in their shorts, sneakers and armed with rags in hand.

From the time the live acts hit the stage just after 11 pm, there was non-stop action and non-stop pace, both on and off stage. The cast took many down memory lane and included superb acts like Barry Chandler, Lorenzo and waistline-boss Timmy who did not disappoint with his signature well-lubricated waistline.

Even McFingall was in attendance and teamed up with Red Plastic Bag’ during his set to perform the legendary tune Ragga Ragga, much to the audience’s delight.

Mikey, who doubled as MC on the night, was effective in running a tight, seamless show. He kept the vibes flowing and emerged star of his own show, intertwining his performances throughout the almost 5 hour-long show and interacting with each featured artiste.

The crowd returned the high, infectious energy that emanated from the stage and patrons got great value for money with a packed cast that included Khiomal, Biggie Irie, Nikita, Faith, Mole, Bruce Lee Almightee, Blood, Lil Rick, ‘The General’ Edwin Yearwood, Soca Queen Alison Hinds and many more. Several of the artistes took the time out to congratulate the show’s host on his development and success throughout the night.

Mikey’s sets were energetic and diverse as he delivered his own hits from his extensive catalogue, complete with an appearance of his signature Grassskirt Posse. Patrons were even treated to a brief DJ session led by Ramon G where several Bajan classics like Fishcakes and Bakes and Baby Too Sweet by Pitchup stirred the crowd into a further frenzy.

The show drew to a close just after 3 am and ended on a high with a spectacle of stiltwalkers and mother sallies. However, even at that time, it was clear that the crowd was not ready for the great vibes to end.

Speaking to Loop Entertainment after the event, Mercer, who admitted he shed a few tears throughout the night, expressed his gratitude to all his fans and supporters.

“It was an amazing feeling seeing the support. The turnout, even with the team that helped out on it, it really was nothing short of amazing. For me, it got emotional a few times during the night as well,” he said.

He expressed massive gratitude to title sponsors Chefette and Frosteez, 98.1 The One and made a special mention of Barbados Prestige Tours, also stating: “I need to thank the team, the committee, the execution team.”

While admitting there were “a few hiccups” on the night, The reigning Soca Monarch stated: “For a first-time event it came off extremely well. It was a learning curve. This was the first time we ever did anything. I never even planned a karaoke, furthermore a show of this magnitude. I think it did well and a lot of people are telling me it was something that they didn’t even know that they needed but they needed it and the vibe was correct on the night.”

When asked how he felt after such an impactful show, Mercer simply said: “I feel humbled and blessed.”

And for those fans who have already been asking what Crop Over 2023 holds, Mikey hinted that they can breathe easier, promising: “You can definitely look out for a part two of The Reunion!”