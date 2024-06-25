The Reunion 2024 promises a ‘Feter’s Paradise’

Although still relatively new, over the past two years, The Reunion has cemented its place on the Crop Over calendar as one of the events of the season not to be missed.

Birthed with an aim to recreating an energetic, non-stop feting atmosphere with an authentic grassroots feel, the event appears to be ‘spot on’ in delivering on this promise.

And this year, fittingly themed “Feter’s Paradise”, The Reunion is promising that more surprises will keep coming.

One such surprise is a new date on the Crop Over calendar. Customarily slated for what is known as Crop Over Tuesday, during the Las Lap of events, the event will now be held on Friday July 26.

Event organizer Michael Mercer explained the reason for the move at a recently held media launch at Pelican Island on June 14.

Vice Chair of the Team Mikey Charity Alison Mullin and Michael Mercer at the recent launch

“Usually it would be (Crop Over) Tuesday and we would get so many ‘licks’ because when people go to work the next day they would say ‘Mikey the show was so good but I could barely keep my eyes open at work’, because they are tired,” Mercer explained.

He insisted that in light of the plans for this year’ show, he didn’t want patrons to have to leave early and miss any element of the show. Additionally, in an effort to raise as many funds for the Team Mikey Charity as possible, the quest to secure a weekend date was undertaken and so July 26 was selected as the new date.

With just over a month before the event, the response continues to grow with each passing year. One novel feature of The Reunion, continues to be its 100 per cent Bajan cast. Mercer highlighted that the swiftness with which early bird ticket sales moved suggested that, contrary to popular belief, Bajan acts can draw crowds.

“This is the third year and I think it speaks volumes because our super early birds and our early birds have all gone and we haven’t announced an artiste yet. I think that speaks to the strength of the growing brand and it also speaks particularly to the fact that people, Barbadians in particular, are very excited and interested in seeing Barbadian talent. As the brand grows, I want the pride of Barbados and the pride of the Barbadian entertainment to grow as well,” he stated.

It is Mercer’s hope that The Reunion continues to unite all classes and provide an atmosphere where people feel like they belong.

“Last year was ‘The Return of the Waistline’, this year it’s a ‘Feter’s Paradise’…and I just want to make it literally a paradise where people just come to fete, coming to party. I would never like for The Reunion to have a VIP…there are a lot of VIP events already. VIP, while nice for certain things, segregates people and some people feel bad because they can’t into VIP. I want everyone to feel equal at The Reunion. We need that grassroots element,” he expressed passionately.

With standing rules of no heels and pure ‘wuk-ups’, the third edition of The Reunion will come off on July 26 and proceeds will go to the Team Mikey Charity.

This year, Mercer also celebrates his 20 years in the entertainment industry and the release of his first album entitled A Grass Skirt Story.