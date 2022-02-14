The nostalgia of 90s R&B hits on Valentine’s Day | Loop Barbados

There is just something about the 90s that evokes nostalgia.

It was the start of rapid technological evolution, the rise of multi-faceted fashion styles inspired by television shows and music videos. It was the formative years of some of our parents and the weening stages for ourselves. And it was a great era for music, especially R&B.

Nineties R&B touches the soul, the music of the era had us either missing loves that we never had or wanting to suffocate our partner with love and affection, letting them know how much they mean to us.

Many a nineties kid grew up listening to music they had no right listening to, but your moms or pops was blasting that Keith Sweats or Dru Hill on a Saturday throughout the house, and you were singing along – even if you had most of the lyrics wrong.

It is Valentine’s Day and what better way to celebrate love, reminisce on the good moments in your relationship or look forward to the future with your significant other than to listen to some good ole 90s hits.

Whitney Houston, “I Will Always Love You” (1992)

This timeless rendition of I Will Always Love You has been on the playlist at a number of weddings. Originally sung by Dolly Parton, Huston’s version was featured in the soundtrack of the debut film, The Bodyguard. The platonic love story topped the music charts and stole the heart of millions.

Boys II Men, “I’ll make love to you” (1994)

Known for their immaculate harmonies, Boys II Men had females weak in their knees with this soft, emotional yet pulsating ballad. It’s a song that never gets exhausted no matter how many times you listen to it.

Trust when listening to it, you’re definitely going to want to run into your partner’s arms.

Joe, “I Wanna Know” (1999)

In a relationship, the simple things matter, like what are the interests of your partner? What is their love language? Well, in his sultry smoothing voice, Joe is reminding the enticing the ladies and reminding the gents that the simplest questions are the most important. As is evidenced in the music video, if you don’t step up to the plate, someone else will.

Babyface, “Every Time I Close My Eyes” (1996)

Any Babyface song is going to have you in your feelings. The romantic and silky vocals are going to give you butterflies in your chest and your pants and Every Time I Close My Eyes abides by the same formula.

Written and produced by the award-winning singer and producer, Every Time I Close My Eyes also features the background vocals of Mariah Carey and Kenny G on sax – What more could you ask for!?

Keith Sweat – I’ll Give All My Love To You

Nothing quite hits like Keith Sweat desperately professing his love to a woman on Valentine’s Day. Unlike today’s music which explicitly speaks of sex and romance, the 90s R&B icon was a wordsmith intertwining the need for emotional and physical intimacy in his music, especially in this single.

Honourable mentions include: Luther Vandross and Mariah Carey’s cover of Endless Love (1994) and Anita Baker’s Sweet Love (1986) is a classic.

What 90s R&B songs will be on your playlist this Valentine’s Day?