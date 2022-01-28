The Most Honourable Lt Col Jeffrey Bostic is ‘well’ | Loop Barbados

Putting rumors to bed last night with a video posted to his Instagram account, the Most Honourable Lt Col Jeffrey Bostic, former health minister, now retired from politics, is assuring Barbadians and all other concerned individuals that he is COVID-negative.

He told the audience, “I would like to reassure you that I’m very much at home, [and] as far as I know I am in fairly good health.”

Bostic said that since signing off from his ministerial duties, he is having “a restful period”. He thanked people for expressing concerns about his health but emphatically stressed, he is neither at Harrison’s Point nor in home isolation.

At the same time, he also debunked a second rumor as “fake news”, insisting that he is not now a cryptocurrency millionaire.

As he enjoys his retirement, he said he has been out and about conducting his business and while keeping quiet. And in true Lt Colonel style, in his caption, he urged Barbadians to “Please continue to be safe, and pray for all persons battling COVID-19 and those providing them with care.”

In the comments, many were relieved and pleased that the vicious rumor was nothing more than a rumor, as they wished him “continued good health” and a happy and blessed retirement. Numerous people took the time to also thank him for his service.