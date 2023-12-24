The Lodge School mourns beloved teacher – Lovell was a gem Loop Barbados

The Lodge School has lost one of their beloved teachers two weeks ahead of Term II.

In a statement dated December 21, The Lodge School shared the heartbreaking news of the passing of Mrs Lovell.

“Dear Lodge School Community, it is with profound sorrow that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved educator, Mrs Lovell. In this truly difficult time, our thoughts and deepest condolences extend to her family, fellow staff members, and all the students of The Lodge School.”

“Mrs Lovell was more than a dedicated member of our staff. Her unwavering commitment to the well-being and education of our students leaves an irreplaceable mark on the entire Lodge School community.”

The statement also acknowledged the impact she left on the school community, which will not be forgotten.

“As we come together to mourn the loss of a treasured colleague and educator, we recognise the impact Mrs.Lovell had on the lives of those she touched in her tenure at our institution. Her kindness, and tireless dedication to our school community will be remembered with gratitude and deep respect.”

Responding to the news of Lovell’s passing, Lodge School alumni took to social media to pay their respects.

Corey “Beenie Man” Barrow described her as a gem with whom he had a mutual respect with.

“Mrs Lovell was a gem of a woman. We had a strong mutual respect for each other. Whenever we had conversations; they were insightful. Soar with the angels Mrs Lovell.”

Sharing that Lovell was his year head for three years, Nicolaus King professed that she always kept the students “in check”.

“Man yuh lie man, Mrs Lovell was my year head from 3rd form till 5th!!! God knows she kept most of us in check. May you rest in peace.”

“Sleep well maam! Thank you for the great knowledge you shared! Condolences to the family!” Andre Hoyte also shared.