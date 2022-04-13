The Latest: Phase 2 at the Belle Pumping Station ongoing | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) confirms that work on Phase 1 of the remedial work in the Belle Pumping Station has been completed.

Phase 2, which commenced yesterday evening, Tuesday, April 12, continued at 9 am today, April 13, when the station will be taken offline to allow for work on the remaining two beams to resume, in addition to the repair of a well pump and cable.

In a press statement issued by the BWA General Manager Keithroy Halliday, it was stated that, overnight pumping resumed at normal capacity “to feed water into several affected reservoirs and distribution systems. However, customers may still experience outages.

“The Authority’s tanker service remains fully deployed and will continue to assist customers in the affected districts throughout the course of the day. Kindly note there may be delays due to heavy demand.

“Customers are reminded to carefully conserve their use of water during the remainder of today and tomorrow.”