The Latest: Belle Pumping Station back online | Loop Barbados

[Update: 7 pm]

In a recent update, the Barbados Water Authority has reported that operations at the Belle Pumping Station continue to return to normal.

The work on the pumps has been completed and tested by the team, and the station is once again able to pump nine million gallons of water per day into the system.

However, it should be noted that it may take some time for the water supply to all affected areas to return to normal.

The Water tanker team will continue to assist residents in any districts still experiencing low pressure or outages.

The Authority thanks its customers for their patience and understanding during this major service disruption.

[Original post: Thursday, April 14 at 2 pm]

Belle Pumping Station fixes coming along

Progress is being made at the Belle Pumping Station and it is redounding to the benefit of customers who were negatively impacted over the course of the last four days.

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) in another press release update has disclosed that while work continues at the pumping station today April 14, the team sustained normal water production overnight and will continue to do so today.

And BWA shared that it was this effort which has seen a gradual return to normal level in reservoirs and distribution systems that were affected by the ongoing maintenance work at the Belle Pumping Station. It is therefore anticipated that most customers should see an improvement in their water supply today April 14, 2022.

However, all is not completed. There will be a two-hour shutdown of the station later today to facilitate important work on the well heads, the removal of additional beams and to put the remaining pumps into full operation. This shutdown of the station should not be customer impacting since the systems have recharged, however out of an abundance of caution, customers should continue to conserve water during the remainder of today.

The Authority’s tanker service team remains fully deployed and will continue to assist residents and businesses in the affected districts throughout the course of today. Delays may occur due to heavy demand.