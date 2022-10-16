The ladies’ wowed on night #2 of the Barbados Jazz Excursion Loop Barbados

The ladies commanded the stage on night two of the Barbados Jazz Excursion and Golf weekend.

Billed as Ladies’ Night, the all-white affair opened with a powerhouse performance by Trinidadian vocalist Vaugnette Bigford at the Frank Collymore Hall on Friday, October 7.

The consummate performer, Bigford captivated the audience with her velvety vocals. Her performance was a celebration of Caribbean music as she gave her own twist to some popular tracks from fellow Trinidadians Patrice Roberts and the late Blaxx. She added her unique jazzy touch to the popular Mind My Business and Gyal Owner which was well received by the appreciative audience.

Next on stage was internationally renowned flutist Kim Scott who broke any stereotypes of what could be achieved on the instrument. Ably supported by her backing band, she was exceptional In her delivery and eyes remained transfixed on her as she maneuvered effortlessly across the stage, without missing a note. Her musical offering included her original piece Back Together Again. She infused some soul with Jill Scott’s Golden, further impressing with her skill.

Scott took her performance to an even higher level when she switched to the alto flute to represent the vocal differences in her interpretation of Best Part Daniel Caesars duet with H.E.R. Fittingly, her final song was Whitney Houston’s I’m Every Woman in keeping with the theme.

Local band 2 Mile Hill kept the Barbadian flag flying high with an energetic set that included multiple genres. Lead vocalist Mahalia Cummins held attendees spellbound as she showed her range as an artiste belting out pop classics like Michael Jackson’s Black and White, Rock with You and Billie Jean before flipping to Lil Rick’s the Youth Nowadays and Peter Ram’s Quicksand. Roche also represented for the ladies with her rendition of Man Down by Rihanna. GP Horns joined the original members of the band with the combination being a compelling display of musicianship. They closed out their exciting presentation with their own Let It Go, bringing patrons to their feet.