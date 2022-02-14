The Johnsons going from two years to forever with Willow | Loop Barbados

February 14, 2022, is their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple, but for Danae and Antonio ‘Jus D’ Johnson it’s just the first of many to come.

The pair said “I do” before friends and family in the sight of God on January 30 this year and Jus D was so happy after the nuptials that he literally danced his way out of the church a happily married man.

When he questioned about the day and that moment when he first saw his then soon-to-be wife walking towards him, he said, “I won’t even lie, I shed a small tear. She looked so gorgeous in her Yendor designed dress. It was just amazing watching her.”

But how long were the love birds together? “Literally almost 2 years, but feels like forever,” he told Loop Lifestyle. And seeing the pair, you really would think they are a couple of forevers as Chrisette Michelle sings.

Talking about how he popped the question when she said yes, he said, “Honestly, everything happened backwards. We kinda like planned to get married before I even popped the question. And after we had the rings and everything, I then took her out, invited a whole bunch of friends and then popped the question in front of everybody.”

Asked if he always saw marriage on the cards for his life, he explained, “Yes it was, I believe in the union. From young, I always wanted to have a wife and kids and a nice career.”

The songwriter, singer and music producer, together with his wife, have a cute bundle of joy named, Renee Letitia Johnson. Their daughter will be one in June.

With Willow in mind, he said that he wants his baby girl to learn about respect, love and happiness from her parents.

Taking their relationship from inception to wedding vows, practically all within a pandemic when many other ships were sinking, Loop asked how the lockdowns and such impacted them. “We definitely got closer. Had some hard moments but also had the best moments of our lives during COVID. Communication was our best friend,” he said with a laugh.

Finally asked what’s something that some people do not know about his wedding day, cause it shocked many. He proudly boasted, “My wife also planned and decorated the whole wedding – Events by Danae.”