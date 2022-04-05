The Game Readies Eminem Diss Track, Says Wack 100

The Game could be dropping a Eminem diss track at any moment notice, says his manager Wack 100.

It seems The Game is not backing down when it comes to taking on Eminem. The rapper has had a lot of opinions about his colleagues in recent times, and true to his style, he’s even claimed that Eminem can’t hold a mike to him.

Now comes word from his manager, Wack 100, that the former G-Unit member has been working on a diss song geared toward the “Rap God” rapper. This is even as The Game works towards his forthcoming album Drillmatic. He seems set on proving that he can take on Eminem and has already challenged him to a Verzuz battle.

Wack was speaking during a recent Clubhouse call when he made the revelation. He added that the song was sure to provoke some responses and may even spark some beef between the two as he declared that the Black Slim Shady was coming.

“We starting a fire. The Black Slim Shady is coming. [Eminem] better be ready because this n-gga done went crazy … If [Eminem] responded to Machine Gun Kelly and Nick Cannon, boy… it is what it is,” he continued.

Wack seemed to be in full promotion mode as he tried to stoke the fires of a battle between the two. According to him, Eminem had been disrespectful to his opponents over the years, and it would be very interesting to see how he responds to The Game’s provocation. In fact, according to Wack, Eminem has dragged his own family into battles, including his mother and ex, Kim.

“You got two crafty n-ggas, two disrespectful, two rappin’-ass n-ggas, two creative n-ggas … [Eminem] better get to whippin’ it up because one thing about Game, he already got a response because the first one gonna [email protected] the world up,” he added.

We’re not sure if Eminem will respond to any new diss tracks since the Detroit rapper has been relatively quiet on the music front. Even though Wack revealed that the diss song was finished, he didn’t give any clue as to when it may drop.