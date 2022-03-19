The Game Chided The Gammys & Instagram For Kanye West Censoring

Did The Grammys removed Kanye West from 2022 lineup? The Game might have some answers to that question.

On Friday, news broke that the Recording Academy pulled Kanye West off of its A-List performance lineup for the upcoming 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3 in Las Vegas. Ye has been causing quite a stir on Instagram as he drags several comedians, including Pete Davidson and D.L. Hughley, whom he threatens that he can afford to hurt him. The rapper has been quiet on Instagram after being banned for 24 hours two days ago.

Kanye West behavior has not gone unseen, though, as it appears the GRAMMYs has been following Ye and want no parts of him possibly unleashing his fury on guests at the show.

According to The Blast, sources close to Kanye say the GRAMMY related on Friday that Kanye will no longer be part of the lineup for what has. Been described as his “disturbing online behavior.”

While Kanye has been using Instagram to talk about the deteriorating co-parenting relationship between himself and Kim Kardashian and bashing her new man Pete Davidson, the rapper ramped up his attack against Davidson in the last two weeks with his music video for “Eazy,” where he buries and kills cartoon Pete Davidson. Earlier this week, things took a turn for the worse as he moved from allegories to direct threats against comedian Hughley who had called him out for “Stalking” Kim.

Kanye West also shares a series of racist insults at Daily Show host Trevor Noah and others. Kanye is nominated for Album of the Year for his September 2021 album ‘Donda’ and was billed as a performer. However, what might be awkward is that the Recording Academy has Noah hosting the event this year, and there are concerns by the GRAMMY that things can escalate with Kanye and Noah in the vicinity.

The Game

Meanwhile, recent “Eazy” collaborator The Game called out the Grammy for the move.

“Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals,” he wrote in the caption. “In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions…. The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming,” he said.

“Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown, especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions. We’ll just say it’s all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially,” the rapper added.

The Game also offered that Kanye (who has been constantly attacking various persons online) is a victim of ‘gaslighting.’

“Speak your mind in this country for yourself, family or your people & you’re ostracized immediately & if you push them hard enough they will stop at no ends to try and put an end to you as a whole,” he added. “I for one, have never been scared to speak my mind even understanding what the consequences may be. I can’t sleep at night knowing I was quiet about issues burning holes in my heart or narratives incorrectly pushed by the mass agenda to create a mindset that the person at hand is krazy or has issues internally that are beyond repair.”

The Game, who has been using his song with Kanye to signal a revival of his dormant career, also claimed there were efforts to steal the culture.

“I say all this to say, I’M WOKE….. & while I am.. lemme remind you that Colin Kaepernick still isn’t allowed in the NFL, lynching just became a federal hate crime in 2022 & you can now not be discriminated from employment because of the way you decide to wear your hair…. GEEZ thank you massa for allowing us to slowly progress as a race 100 years at a time after all that was STOLEN from us.”

Kanye West has not responded to the recent actions of Instagram or the Grammys, but the rapper appeared to have had a falling out with the Grammy two years ago in which he was seen peeing on his Grammy in a toilet in the past.